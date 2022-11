Herro is considered a question mark for Friday's game versus the Wizards due to an ankle issue, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro has been dealing with an ankle issue for a while and sat out eight straight games before returning Wednesday. Herro played 29 minutes in that contest, and his designation may be due to soreness after using it extensively following the lengthy layoff. An official word on his status should surface on game day.