Herro (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro has missed the last two games due to left Achilles soreness, but it's encouraging that he's deemed questionable for Saturday's matchup rather than being immediately ruled out once again. If he's sidelined for a third consecutive matchup, Victor Oladipo, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent should continue to see increased run.