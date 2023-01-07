Herro (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Nets.
Back spasms forced Herro to miss Friday's win over the Suns, and his status needs to be monitored ahead of Sunday. If Herro sits again, Max Strus would presumably draw another start.
