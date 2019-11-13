Heat's Tyler Herro: Questionable Thursday
Herro (ankle) is Jeff Goodman of Stadium for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Listed as questionable heading into Tuesday with a hampering ankle injury, the rookie missed his first NBA game. Herro faces a similar situation Thursday, as the guard is listed yet again as questionable. If Herro needs at least one more game to fully recover, Duncan Robinson and Meyers Leonard are candidates to see increased roles against the Cavaliers.
