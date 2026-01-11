Herro (toe/rib) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Herro is in jeopardy of missing the second half of Miami's back-to-back set due to a right big toe contusion and a right rib contusion. The star guard has appeared in two straight matchups following an 11-game absence due to the toe injury, averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest over that stretch. If Herro is ultimately ruled out, Pelle Larsson and Kel'el Ware are candidates to enter the starting five, while Dru Smith could also see a bump in minutes.