Herro was poked in the eye during Tuesday's game against the Warriors and is questionable to return due to a contusion, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
If Herro doesn't return, he'll finish with two points, one assist, one rebound, one steal and one block in 10 minutes. The Heat play again Wednesday.
