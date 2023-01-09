Herro is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to left Achilles soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro suffered a non-contact right leg injury late in Sunday's loss to the Nets, and he's apparently dealing with an Achilles injury. While it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday, it's somewhat encouraging that he's listed as questionable given the injury was a non-contact incident. If he's unavailable against Oklahoma City, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent (knee) are candidates to see increased run.