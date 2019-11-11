Heat's Tyler Herro: Questionable Tuesday
Herro (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Herro apparently injured his ankle during Friday's loss to the Lakers, though the severity of the injury remains unclear. If he's forced to miss Tuesday's game, Duncan Robinson would likely see an expanded role.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...