Herro (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's contest against Phoenix.

Herro has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for the last three games. The 22-year-old is having a solid start to the year averaging 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per night. If he's unable to go, expect to see increased action from Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson.