Herro (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 in Philadelphia, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro continues to be listed as questionable, but he has yet to miss a game during the postseason. Barring a major setback, he'll likely be available once again. The Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.7 minutes across 10 postseason contests.