Herro ended Tuesday's 120-85 win over the 76ers with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes.

Herro attempted fewer than 10 shots for just the second time during the postseason, but he still registered his sixth consecutive double-digit outing. Across 10 postseason appearances, the Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.