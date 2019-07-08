Herro registered 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 93-81 win over Utah in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Herro is starting to look more and more like a lock for the Heat's second unit come October. The 6-5 Kentucky product looks ready for the speed of the NBA, and although the newly-acquired Jimmy Butler will likely start and swing between the two and three spots, Butler and Herro on the floor together could be an exciting combo for Miami.