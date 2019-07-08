Herro registered 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 93-81 win over Utah in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Herro is starting to look more and more like a lock for the Heat's second unit come October. The 6-5 Kentucky product looks ready for the speed of the NBA, and although the newly-acquired Jimmy Butler will likely start and swing between the two and three spots, Butler and Herro on the floor together could be an exciting combo for Miami.

More News
Our Latest Stories