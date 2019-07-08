Heat's Tyler Herro: Records another strong game
Herro registered 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 93-81 win over Utah in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Herro is starting to look more and more like a lock for the Heat's second unit come October. The 6-5 Kentucky product looks ready for the speed of the NBA, and although the newly-acquired Jimmy Butler will likely start and swing between the two and three spots, Butler and Herro on the floor together could be an exciting combo for Miami.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.