Herro ended with 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 victory over Toronto.

Herro took only eight shots in the contest, converting half of them. He also went 5-for-5 from the line to finish with 14 points, and he made an impact in other areas as well, leading Miami with eight boards and tying for the team lead with six dimes. Herro has moved into a starting role for each of the Heat's first three games and has played well, averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over 31.0 minutes.