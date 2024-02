Herro (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Herro continues to deal with a hyperextended left knee and will be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup. However, he recently underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage. His next chance to suit up will be Saturday against the Jazz, while Terry Rozier, Caleb Martin and Delon Wright could see additional playing time Thursday.