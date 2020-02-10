Heat's Tyler Herro: Remains out Monday
Herro (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Herro will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to work his way back from a bout of right foot soreness. Wednesday's game in Utah will mark the rookie's final chance to take the court prior to the All-Star break.
