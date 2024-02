Herro (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Herro is dealing with a hyperextended left knee and will miss a second consecutive game, but an MRI showed no structural damage. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Denver, while Terry Rozier (knee), who's been cleared to suit up following a four-game absence, should soak up most of Herro's missing minutes versus Portland.