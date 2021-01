Herro (neck) won't play Wednesday against the Nuggets, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The 21-year-old was considered questionable for Wednesday's contest but will end up missing his seventh consecutive contest. Goran Dragic (groin) is also sidelined, leaving Kendrick Nunn, Gabe Vincent and Avery Bradley to handle point duties versus Denver. Herro will have another chance to retake the court in the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Clippers.