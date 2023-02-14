Herro (knee) is out for Wednesday's matchup at Brooklyn, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

A bruised left knee will keep Herro out of the Heat's final game before the All-Star break, meaning his next chance to return is Feb. 24 against the Bucks. That said, he was selected Tuesday for the three-point contest, so he'll presumably participate in that event. For Wednesday's game, Kyle Lowry (knee) and Victor Oladipo (knee) also remain shelved, so coach Erik Spoelstra will likely continue handing more minutes to Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Jamaree Bouyea.