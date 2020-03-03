Heat's Tyler Herro: Remains out Wednesday
Herro (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Herro will now miss his 13th consecutive game with foot-related soreness. The rookie's next chance to return will be at New Orleans on Friday.
