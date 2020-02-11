Herro will not play in Friday's Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend, and he's been replaced by Cleveland's Collin Sexton, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

For fantasy purposes, the implication is that if Herro is out for All-Star Weekend, he'll almost certainly miss the Heat's final game before the break Wednesday in Utah. The rookie has already missed the last four games with soreness in his right foot.