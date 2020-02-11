Heat's Tyler Herro: Replaced in Rising Stars Game
Herro will not play in Friday's Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend, and he's been replaced by Cleveland's Collin Sexton, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
For fantasy purposes, the implication is that if Herro is out for All-Star Weekend, he'll almost certainly miss the Heat's final game before the break Wednesday in Utah. The rookie has already missed the last four games with soreness in his right foot.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...