Herro closed Tuesday's 121-95 win over the Magic with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes.

After missing the prior game due to migraines, Herro was one of seven Heat players to score in double digits Tuesday. The fifth-year guard has drained multiple three-pointers in 12 straight contests, averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 boards, 3.8 assists and 3.4 threes over that stretch. His streak of games with at least one made trey stands at 23.