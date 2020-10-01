Herro ended with 14 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's 116-98 loss to the Lakers.

Herro struggled to find his rhythm in the loss, accounting for just 14 points on 18 field goal attempts. With Goran Dragic (foot) going down in this one, Herro could find himself in a more prominent role as soon as Game 2 on Friday. If there is one flaw in Herro's game at the moment, it would be his lack of ball security. With Dragic a chance to miss time, Herro could be called upon to do more of the ball-handling and so his awareness with ball in hand is going to have to increase.