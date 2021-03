Herro had just four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and four rebounds in Friday's win over Chicago.

The Heat were able to pull out the victory, but Herro's struggles continued, as he's now just 1-of-12 from deep over his last three games. Herro's counting stats -- 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game -- are rock-solid, but he's been a disappointment from beyond the arc, connecting on just 33.1 percent of his attempts through 27 games.