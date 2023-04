Herro (quadriceps) won't play in Friday's game versus the Wizards.

Herro has been downgraded from questionable to out with a right quadriceps contusion for the second leg of Miami's back-to-back Friday. With Miami locked into seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, he may also sit out Sunday's game versus Orlando. Herro joins a bevy of regulars sitting out Friday, so plenty of minutes should be available for others Friday.