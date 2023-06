Herro (hand) has been ruled out for Game 3 of the NBA Finals versus Denver on Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

There was speculation that Herro could return for either Game 2 or 3, but he's experienced soreness and swelling in his surgically repaired hand that delayed his return timeline. The shooting guard has been fully participating in Miami's recent practices, but it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared for game action at any point in the series.