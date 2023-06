Herro (hand) has been ruled out for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets on Friday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that Herro hadn't yet been cleared to play, and the 23-year-old will officially be unavailable for another game as the Heat attempt to even the series. Herro's next opportunity to suit up will be Monday in Denver, but Spoelstra's recent comments cast some doubt on his availability for the remainder of the series.