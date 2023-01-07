Herro (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro and Caleb Martin (quadriceps) have both been ruled out, so Max Strus and Haywood Highsmith have been inserted into the starting lineup. Herro's back spasms surfaced earlier Friday, but the severity of the issue is unclear. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Nets.