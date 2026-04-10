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Heat's Tyler Herro: Ruled out Friday
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RotoWire Staff
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Herro (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Herro's last chance to make a regular-season appearance now comes Sunday against the Hawks. Simone Fontecchio could be in line for a spot start Friday, while Kasparas Jakucionis may also see more playing time.