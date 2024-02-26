Herro (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro and Terry Rozier (knee) have both been downgraded from questionable to out and will join Jimmy Butler (suspension), Nikola Jovic (suspension), Thomas Bryant (suspension) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) on the sidelines. Herro's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Portland, while Duncan Robinson, Delon Wright, Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez are candidates for increased roles versus Sacramento. An MRI showed no structural damage to Herro's knee, so the shooting guard should be back in action sooner than later.