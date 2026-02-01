This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Tyler Herro: Ruled out Sunday
Herro (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Herro will miss his 10th consecutive game Sunday and does not have a clear timetable for a return. The guard's next chance to play comes Tuesday against the Hawks, though his availability for that contest remains murky at best.