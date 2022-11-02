Herro (eye) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Warriors.
Herro exited Tuesday's game after suffering a left eye contusion in the first half. In 10 minutes, he posted two points, one assist, one rebound, one block and one steal. Max Strus started in Herro's place in the second half. The Heat's next game is Wednesday against the Kings.
