Herro (foot) will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers.

Herro sustained the injury during Monday's victory over the 76ers. The Heat will not risk anything with their sharpshooting rookie and hold him out in Los Angeles. His absence means some combination of Derrick Jones and Dion Waiters could see some extra run in the rotation. His next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Kings.

