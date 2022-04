Herro (illness) practiced Saturday and said he's good to go for Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Herro didn't participate in Friday's practice session due to a non-COVID illness, but he was back in action a day later. After averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.4 minutes per game during the five-game set against Atlanta, Herro should be available to begin the second round.