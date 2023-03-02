Herro supplied 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and six assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 loss to Philadelphia.

Herro has been available for Miami's four games following the All-Star break after missing the team's final two matchups before the layoff. However, he's had mixed results since returning to action; he dropped 33 points in a loss to the Hornets on Saturday but has been held below 15 points in his other three outings, averaging 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.5 minutes per game since the All-Star break. He's also shot just 33.3 percent from the floor during that time. Better days should be ahead for the 23-year-old once he rediscovers his shooting stroke.