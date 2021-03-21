Herro posted 11 points (4-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Pacers.

The 21-year-old missed all seven of his three-point attempts but salvaged his day with five rebounds, four assists and one block. Herro's production is up across the board in his second NBA season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 32 games. The second-year guard should continue leading the Heats' second unit while providing fantasy managers with consistent points, rebounds and assists, albeit with a low field-goal percentage.