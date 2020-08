Herro had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3PT), five rebounds and three assists in Monday's loss to Toronto.

After playing 20 minutes in the opener against Denver, Herro's took on a slightly larger workload Monday. He remains somewhat of a liability on the defensive end, but the Heat value Herro's shot creation and volume three-point shooting. Miami's starting backcourt of Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson combined to hit just one of nine attempts from three Monday.