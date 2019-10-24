Herro collected 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Grizzlies.

Herro drew the start at shooting guard as expected and finished two boards shy of a double-double. Fantasy owners likely shouldn't expect that type of production on the boards on a nightly basis, but thus far Herro hasn't been afraid to shoot his shots and fills a need for a Heat team that doesn't exactly have an endless supply of three-point shooters.