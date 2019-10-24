Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 14 points in debut
Herro collected 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Grizzlies.
Herro drew the start at shooting guard as expected and finished two boards shy of a double-double. Fantasy owners likely shouldn't expect that type of production on the boards on a nightly basis, but thus far Herro hasn't been afraid to shoot his shots and fills a need for a Heat team that doesn't exactly have an endless supply of three-point shooters.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...