Herro registered 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Friday's 99-79 loss to Philadelphia.

Herro was inefficient from the field, but besides Jimmy Butler, he was the only Heat player to score in double figures. The Sixth Man of the Year has scored in double figures in six of eight playoff appearances so far and has averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 28.9 minutes during that stretch.