Herro tallied 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes of Monday's 99-87 win over the Pacers.

Herro continued his regular-season trend of putting up double-digit numbers of points despite coming off the bench. So far in the playoffs, he is averaging 16.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.