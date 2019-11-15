Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 16 in Thursday's win
Herro had 16 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.
Herro returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an ankle injury. He was efficient as a scorer but finished with four turnovers, while fellow rookie guard Kendrick Nunn amassed 23 points, eight dimes, five boards and two steals in 37 minutes. Herro remains a key part of Miami's reserve rotation, but for now it seems like Nunn is the superior option for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...