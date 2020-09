Herro had 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Bucks.

The rookie hit some key shots in Game 2 and nailed three three-pointers for the second straight game to begin the series. Herro has emerged as Erik Spoelstra's top guard off the bench, playing at least 25 minutes in each of the last 11 games. Wednesday marked Herro's 13th consecutive game scoring in double-figures.