Herro racked up 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Herro, who hadn't played since Dec. 9 due to a right big toe contusion, came off the bench in his return to the rotation Tuesday. Despite the loss, Herro was a bright spot, and his fantasy managers will be hoping he put the toe issue behind him. On a per-game basis this season, Herro has produced third-round value in nine-category formats.