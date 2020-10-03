Herro registered 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 43 minutes during Friday's 124-114 loss against the Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Herro scored 14 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and extended his streak of scoring in double digits in every single postseason game thus far, as he moved to the starting lineup for the first time since Aug. 14 due to the foot injury sustained by Goran Dragic in the first game of the series. Herro will be one of Miami's biggest offensive threats in Game 3 -- especially if Bam Adebayo (neck) is not at 100 percent -- regardless if he starts or moves back to the bench, with Kendrick Nunn also being a possibility to move into the starting five.