Herro amassed 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 loss to the Pacers.

Herro saw the end of his four-game streak with at least 20 points in a game where the Heat struggled to get things going offensively. However, one low-scoring outing (for his standards) shouldn't generate any sort of worry in fantasy managers. Herro is having a career-best season in 2024-25 and is averaging 24.6 points per game since the beginning of December.