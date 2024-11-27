Herro produced 18 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Bucks.
Herro continues to play a massive role for the shorthanded Heat, and he's now seen at least 38 minutes in four of his last six games. During that stretch, Herro has posted third-round value in nine-category formats, averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 4.2 three-pointers.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Solid showing Monday•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Lights it up from deep in defeat•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 20 points vs. Indiana•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Playing through shoulder bruise•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Season-high 40 points in loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Drops game-high 26 in win•