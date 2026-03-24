Herro contributed 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Monday's 136-111 loss to the Spurs.

Herro was one of three players to reach 18 points for Miami, along with Bam Adebayo (18) and Norman Powell (21). He's been a seventh-round value in nine-category formats over his last five games with 18.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 31.9 minutes.