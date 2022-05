Herro accumulated 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 victory over Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Herro finished second on the team in scoring behind Jimmy Butler (41) and extended his double-digit scoring streak to eight games. During that stretch, the Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27.6 minutes per game.