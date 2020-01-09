Herro produced 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 win over the Pacers.

Herro matched his career high in threes, as he drained five for the third time through 36 appearances. The rookie continues to earn close to 30 minutes on most nights and given his status as sixth man he's turning in very solid contributions in the scoring, rebounding, assist and three-point shooting departments.