Herro compiled 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 Game 3 win over the Pacers.

Herro has drained three treys in consecutive contests and he put forth his best performance of the first round in this one. It's the first time through three postseason appearances that Herro didn't see at least 30 minutes, but he's capable of filling it up offensively even when he isn't afforded a heavy allotment of playing time.