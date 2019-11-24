Herro produced 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 loss to the 76ers.

Herro led the team in scoring and earned a career-high 36 minutes in the blowout loss, making the most of his extended run. He has gone for at least 20 points in two of the last three games, and he hit four threes in both as well. The 19-year-old rookie continues to make things happen off the bench for Miami, and he'll look to take advantage of a favorable matchup versus the Hornets on Monday.